Winter Weather Iowa

Snow falls during a blizzard warning, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City, Iowa.

 JOSEPH CRESS/IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN via AP

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm began forming ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures across the central High Plains plummeted 50 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few hours. In much of the country, the Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

