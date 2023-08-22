Tennessee Special Session

Demonstrators hold hands and encircle the State Capitol in prayer before a special session of the state legislature on public safety Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers will gavel in Monday for a special session stemming from a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left six dead, including three young children.

However, even after hundreds of community organizers, families, protesters and many more spent months asking lawmakers to consider passing gun control measures in response to the shooting, the GOP-dominated Statehouse is unexpected to do so.

