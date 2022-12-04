LAKE WALES — On Friday, Dec. 2, Lake Wales Police officers located Christopher Shoemaker deceased in Crystal Lake from an apparent drowning. Shoemaker was 31 years of age from Greenville, Tennessee.

According to Lake Wales Police, friends last saw Shoemaker on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, swimming in the lake. The friends did not know for certain if Shoemaker had left the lake or experienced a problem while in the water.

