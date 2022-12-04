LAKE WALES — On Friday, Dec. 2, Lake Wales Police officers located Christopher Shoemaker deceased in Crystal Lake from an apparent drowning. Shoemaker was 31 years of age from Greenville, Tennessee.
According to Lake Wales Police, friends last saw Shoemaker on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, swimming in the lake. The friends did not know for certain if Shoemaker had left the lake or experienced a problem while in the water.
Lake Wales Police officers and Polk County deputies searched Lake Wailes and Crystal Lake as well as the surrounding area. They were unable to locate Shoemaker. However, they did locate some of his clothing where it appeared he had changed clothes after swimming and left the area. There is no apparent foul play and the investigation is pending results from the medical examiner.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Sittnick at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or anonymously at Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).