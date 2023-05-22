CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — After experiencing the taste of Japan's creamy nama chocolate while traveling abroad, Ella Livingston said, she quickly became a chocoholic and decided to turn her passion into a business that would help her native Ghana.

Since she created Cocoa Asante in 2018, Livington has continued as a math teacher in Hamilton County while trying to build her startup venture. But that has quickly changed in the past couple of months.

Recommended for you