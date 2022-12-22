Mexico US Migrant Asylum Ban

U.S. military prevent migrants from crossing into El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas.

 CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ/AP PHOTO

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. remained in place beyond their anticipated end.

Pandemic-era limits on border crossings had been slated to expire Wednesday — and the federal government opposed an effort by some conservative-leaning states to keep them in place. But hours before they were about to lift, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court not to remove them before Christmas.

