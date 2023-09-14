The School Board of Highlands County explained the reasoning for eliminating term limits from the half-cent citizen advisory committee after a citizen questioned the change.
At a recent School Board meeting, when the board was set to vote on dropping the term limits, Larry Overfield said he believes there were term limits on the committee before.
“I am a great fan of term limits for several reasons,” he said.
“Without term limits you have the same people all the time and it gets to be a good old boys club,” Overfield said, adding that he is not saying anyone is guilty of that. “With no new people coming on a committee, there are no new ideas and that worries me a little bit.
“Young people will bring up fresh and new ideas,” he said.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said she goes to the meetings of both the half-cent advisory and athletic task force committees and the District has a challenge keeping the members it has.
“We actually had to talk to the athletic task force and the half-cent (advisory committee) for those people to kind of combine,” she said. “We would love to have some new [members].”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said there are four openings on the half-cent advisory committee. The board has changed over the years. It was established in 2016 when the half-cent sales tax started.
But, as Howerton said, getting folks who want to serve on some of these committees is a little bit problematic sometimes, she said.
“Some of the people on the committee have a real vested interest in this work and have historical knowledge that helps, but we have some open positions right now on this particular committee,” Longshore said. The application is online and the District would like a few more folks to join the committee, she added.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said, “I don’t want to lose any of the people who were there from the beginning, like Diane Juve and Jason Biance, who are still involved. They are vested in this and I would hate to lose people who have worked so hard to make it happen.”
The board voted unanimously to remove term limits from the governing rule of the half-cent citizen advisory committee.