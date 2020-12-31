AVON PARK — James Qwantarious Terrell, 30, of Avon Park, was arrested Monday evening on an out-of-county warrant, which also resulted in charges of child neglect and resisting arrest.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Terrell’s residence to serve a warrant from Desoto County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a violation of his probation. After making contact at the front door, deputies made multiple commands for anyone in the residence to come out but received no compliance, according to reports.
Deputies entered and cleared the residence. Inside they found two small children, a 2-year-old alone upstairs and an 18-month-old also upstairs alone near the stairs. There was no adult supervision inside the residence with the children, reports said. The arrest report noted that “from the front door, the infant could be seen within inches of the top stair near the edge with no barrier or protective measures to keep her from falling down the stairs.”
Deputies learned that Terrell was inside the attic and after more commands to come out, Terrell was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence, which together carry a $17,000 bond. Terrell is in the Highlands County Jail.