School Shooting-Florida

Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Gloria Crespo testifies about the weapon used by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 shootings that has a swastika etched on the gun's magazine. This during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Sgt. Crespo took a photograph (for evidence purposes) of the gun used by Cruz after the shootings. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. 

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL via AP, POOL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began their rebuttal of the defense case Tuesday by showing the jury swastikas he drew on a gun magazine and his boots, his online racism and misogyny and his online searches for child pornography.

Prosecutors are trying to show that Cruz’s murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago was driven by antisocial personality disorder — commonly known as being a sociopath — and not fetal alcohol spectrum disorder as the defense contends. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last October to the Feb. 14, 2018, murders — the trial is only to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole.

Recommended for you