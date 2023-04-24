Biden father and son

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, with his son Hunter Biden in a 2016 file photo.

 VISAR KRYEZIU/AP PHOTO, FILE

The investigation into Hunter Biden took a turn this week after a career intelligence official reportedly testified that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Biden campaign were behind a letter from 51 U.S. intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop prior to the 2020 election.

House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, released a letter saying that former acting CIA director Michael J. Morell testified that he organized the letter at the behest of Blinken.

