Immigration Texas

Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mexico’s government has repeatedly raised concerns with the U.S. about large buoys Texas put on the Rio Grande to deter migrants and agreements between the two countries could suffer if the floating barrier remains in place, a State Department official said in court Tuesday.

The testimony sought to reinforce what the Biden administration argues are the diplomatic stakes over wrecking-ball-sized buoys that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized this summer as part of the Republican’s increasingly hardline measures in the name of curbing the flow of migrants crossing the border.

