Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.