Daughters Slain Father Arrested

Yaser Said, 65, right, accused of killing his two teen daughters on New Year’s Day 2008, takes the stand to testify Monday, August 8, 2022, during his capital murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.

 LIESBETH POWER/THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS via AP

DALLAS (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008.

Yaser Said, 65, evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He faces an automatic life sentence if convicted.

