AVON PARK — On Saturday, Dec. 21, a local radio station has plans to make this a very special holiday season for children in our area.
KISS 107.5 FM/WFHT 1390 AM will be hosting the 5th annual Very Merry Kissmas event. The festivities will include food, music, bounce houses and games. Fun times for the whole family at Donaldson Park, Main Street, Avon Park.
The event will begin at 4 a.m. in Lakeland, when Mr. Frankie Grover will start his annual bicycle ride that will end at the Merry Kissmas event in Avon Park. Mr. Grover, the CEO and General Manager of KISS 107.5 FM has reached out to help in the community since his arrival at KISS 107.5 FM six years ago. “I believe in helping in our community as much as we can,” Grover said.
The highlight of the Dec. 21 event will be the bicycle, toy and food giveaway. The business community has joined in. Mr. Grover would like to thank the following sponsors for their generosity:
KISS 107.5 FM, Taurus Entertainment, The Carolina Church of Christ, Walmart’s — Avon Park and Wauchula, the Southside Community Resource Center, Pit Stop Drive Thru, Party Time Rentals, Bill Jarrett Ford, NUCOR, Dragonfly Entertainment and the City of Avon Park.
To aid in bringing joy to as many children as possible, KISS is asking the community to join in by donating new, unwrapped toys, bicycles and nonperishable foods. They will be hosting a special “Merry Kissmas Giveaway Evening” on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the KISS 107.5 FM Studios, 801 U.S. 27 South.
KISS 107.5 FM invites the public to this very special holiday celebration. Everyone at KISS 107.5 FM would like to wish everyone in our community a Very Merry Kissmas.