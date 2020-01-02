SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is facing another lawsuit from a former Lake Country Elementary School student related to sexual abuse nearly a decade ago in the school’s aftercare program.
In July 2017, the School Board approved a $3.5 million settlement agreement related to the legal claims of five female students who were the victims of sexual abuse in 2010 in the after-school daycare at Lake Country Elementary. At the time, the students were ages of 6 and 11 and were allegedly sexually abused by the husband of the school’s aftercare program manager, according to authorities.
Herman Law, Boca Raton, which represented the five students, informed Highlands News-Sun that it was filing another related lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.
The lawsuit is on behalf of plaintiff, Jane Doe No. 6, who was born in June 1999.
The lawsuit complaint states that Maria Gonzalez was employed by the School Board and was the manager of the Lake Country aftercare program. Gonzalez allowed her husband, Orestes Gonzalez, to have “unfettered access” to the children in the school’s aftercare program on the school’s premises.
The statement claims, then-Lake Country assistant principal Steve Beck, then-principal Majel Bowerman and the School Board failed to take any action in response to a report of sexual abuse from a parent who spoke to Beck in 1994. The parents transferred their children to another school due to a lack of response from the school and fear that their daughter was at risk of abuse by Orestes Gonzalez.
“Orestes Gonzalez’s ongoing participation in the aftercare program at the school was open, obvious and known to administrators and staff at the school, including principal Bowerman,” according to the complaint.
During her kindergarten and first-grade years, Jane Doe No. 6 was sexually assaulted in a restroom at Lake Country Elementary on multiple occasions, the complaint states.
Jane Doe No. 6 never disclosed the sexual abuse to her parents when she was a minor. The first time she disclosed the sexual abuse was in 2019 when she was Baker Acted for an attempted suicide.
The complaint states that Jane Doe No. 6 has suffered and will continue to “suffer severe and permanent physical and psychological injuries” and demands compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, punitive damages and fees and costs.
Orestes Gonzalez pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd molestation and lewd conduct on Dec. 12, 2011, and was later sentenced to 13 years in prison.
He passed away Feb. 27, 2019 at the age of 86 while in state custody.