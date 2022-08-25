Thailand Politics

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha leaves after cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 23, 2022. Thailand’s Constitutional Court announced Wednesday, Aug. 24, that it will rule on whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has overstayed his legal term in office, but he must meanwhile suspend his active duties.

 SAKCHAI LALIT/AP PHOTO, FILE

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from his duties on Wednesday while it decides whether the man who led a military coup in 2014 has violated the country’s term limits.

It’s considered unlikely that the court will rule against Prayuth and permanently force him out since it has generally ruled in the government’s favor in a slew of political cases.

Recommended for you