SEBRING — The Sebring Meals On Wheels Volunteer Appreciation Banquet has been awarded funding through the Thakkar Foundation, sponsors of the event, to enrich the lives of three very deserving individuals or couples who are an asset to Sebring Meals On Wheels.

Ed and Rosa Richman were recognized for helping with a fundraising program called the Merchandise Logo Fundraiser. They also make the polo shirts for the volunteers at the Sebring Meals On Wheels Annual Golf Scramble and the T-shirts provided to the drivers.

