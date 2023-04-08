SEBRING — The Sebring Meals On Wheels Volunteer Appreciation Banquet has been awarded funding through the Thakkar Foundation, sponsors of the event, to enrich the lives of three very deserving individuals or couples who are an asset to Sebring Meals On Wheels.
Ed and Rosa Richman were recognized for helping with a fundraising program called the Merchandise Logo Fundraiser. They also make the polo shirts for the volunteers at the Sebring Meals On Wheels Annual Golf Scramble and the T-shirts provided to the drivers.
The Richmans are sponsors of the Golf Scramble, and volunteer to drive Sebring Rt. 2 along with substituting for others.
Tom and Joanne Stadler volunteer to sub anytime there is an open slot during the winter months while they are here. Tom also assists at the Golf Scramble. In his free time back North, he rocks babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at a nearby hospital.
Volunteer driver Alice Leong works at the Golf Scramble, volunteers to sub for others, encourages everyone around her, and assists recipients on the route when she can. Sometimes she provides additional food on her route, or runs errands for people on her route.
Last year recipients were Kathy and Bert Acker, Judy Legel and Kirsten Davenport.