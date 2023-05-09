AVON PARK — During the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation Legacy Showcase and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar were inducted into the 2023 Legacy Society for their service to the Foundation, the College, and the community. Jamie Bateman, SFSC vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, made the presentation.
“Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar have been friends of our community for many years,” Bateman said. “Their support and dedication to help advance students through scholarship opportunities and in the medical field have been tremendous. Over the past couple of decades, the Thakkars have donated to SFSC in a way that would help nursing students achieve their goal of obtaining a nursing degree and entering into the health care field. It is a privilege to recognize them with the SFSC Foundation Legacy Award. They are the epitome of what a donor looks like. It’s an honor to call them friends.”
This is the fifth year that such an honor has been bestowed. Ben Hill Griffin III was posthumously inducted into the Legacy Society in 2022, Bill and Lisa Jarrett in 2021, Joan Hartt in 2020, and Joe Jr. and Gloria Davis in 2019.
Dr. Vinod C. Thakkar has served on the SFSC Foundation board of directors since 2021. He is a gastroenterologist in Highlands County, and Dr. Tarlika V. Thakkar is an anesthesiologist in Highlands County.
“I first met the Thakkars when I became part of our YMCA in the early 90s,” said John Shoop, mayor of Sebring and Highlands County YMCA board of director’s treasurer. “They donated many funds, from a building campaign to scholarships for our kids. They continue to help us on an annual basis through our Strong Kids campaign, helping kids and families who can’t afford to come to the YMCA to be part of the programs and part of our community. If it wasn’t for the Thakkars, our YMCA wouldn’t be where it is today. It is such a force in our community.”
Mike Swaine, a Highlands County attorney, discussed the Thakkars’ support of education. “By providing funds for the SFSC Foundation to carry on certain projects creates a better educational atmosphere, a better foundation for it, and it supplements what the state government can and will do. The Highlands County Bar Association provides a scholarship fund through the SFSC Foundation for young people who might not otherwise be able to attend SFSC or another college. That is something the Thakkars believe in doing. In talking to Vinod, he sees education as a way for people to rise above whatever level they started out at. The Thakkars have seen the benefit of education and they encourage others to get an education. They have been beyond charitable, more than anybody I know and they’re very proud of the College.”
“When I think of the Thakkars, when one hears that name, the immediate thought is their commitment to family, community, health care, and education,” said Dr. Michele Heston, SFSC vice president for academic affairs and student services and a registered nurse since 1982. “They’ve supported educational excellence at all levels, from their work in the local health care facilities, to the elementary schools, to the College. Their passion and focus is a healthy and thriving community. Their mission is truly lived.
Heston continued, “They have an unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of life, whether it be through the Thakkar Award, recognizing educational excellence and leadership at the middle schools, by providing monetary recognition for nursing students for clinical and academic excellence, or hosting events at their home featuring healthy fare, their commitment to education, health, and to the community is unparalleled.”