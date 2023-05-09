Thakkars inducted

Dr. Vinod Thakkar and Dr. Tarlika Thakkar, from left, join Michael Kelly, SFSC Foundation Board of Directors secretary, and Jamie Bateman, SFSC vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, in accepting their induction into SFSC Foundation’s 2023 Legacy Society.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — During the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation Legacy Showcase and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar were inducted into the 2023 Legacy Society for their service to the Foundation, the College, and the community. Jamie Bateman, SFSC vice president for institutional advancement and external affairs, made the presentation.

“Drs. Vinod and Tarlika Thakkar have been friends of our community for many years,” Bateman said. “Their support and dedication to help advance students through scholarship opportunities and in the medical field have been tremendous. Over the past couple of decades, the Thakkars have donated to SFSC in a way that would help nursing students achieve their goal of obtaining a nursing degree and entering into the health care field. It is a privilege to recognize them with the SFSC Foundation Legacy Award. They are the epitome of what a donor looks like. It’s an honor to call them friends.”

