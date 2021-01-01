SEBRING — When a downtown building is old with charm, it’s historic. If it’s been vacant for years and falling down, it’s history.
The latter was the case with the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, which met its demise by a wrecking crew the end of November and into December.
In November, the owner of the building, Tony Collins, gave the building and property to the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, which paid $186,165 to have the building taken down.
The three-story structure at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, was built by Sebring’s founder, George Sebring, in 1923.
The building had significant structural issues.
On July 21, 2020, the City of Sebring sent a letter to Collins, stating the building needed to be repaired or demolished. The letter noted there had been a partial building collapse – the rear wall of the northeast quadrant of the building had a collapse at least two stories in height and had taken with it approximately a 10-by-50-foot section of the adjacent floors and a portion of the center tower.
Collins filed a demolition notice with the city on Sept. 4. There was some prep work done, but he didn’t follow through with the demolition.
Collins then offered it to the CRA, which took a couple of weeks of legal matters before the donation was accepted with plans to find a developer to utilize the property for an appropriate use for the downtown.
The CRA will now seek proposals for the property from developers.