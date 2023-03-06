Conch Blowing

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Michael Wachter, left, and Georgann Wachter perform during the Conch Shell Blowing Contest, Saturday, in Key West, Fla. The couple won the contest’s group division by parodying Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” in an offbeat duet for voice and conch shell. Organized by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the contest is a Key West tradition that began in 1972. The conch shell is a symbol of the Florida Keys.

 MARY MARTIN/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU via AP

A Canadian woman and a pediatric cardiologist from Georgia won the men’s and women’s contests at Key West’s annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest, using different techniques to impress Saturday’s judges.

Brian Cardis of Macon, Georgia, played the Jimmy Buffett song “Fins” on a a pink-lined conch shell with holes so it can be played like a flute, while Carol Whiteley of Ontario, Canada, blew a long, loud blast with her shell to best other competitors.

