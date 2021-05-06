SEBRING — The gymnasium at Sebring Middle School is 75 years old and now the time may be right for a major upgrade with the addition of air conditioning.
At its May 11 meeting, the School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the Sebring Middle School gym air conditioning project along with adding air conditioning to the Avon Park Middle School gymnasium, for a total of more than half a million dollars.
“Having a gym with no air conditioning in Florida is not ideal,” said Stephanie Boba, SMS athletic director. “The hot and humid environment takes a toll on our students and teachers who are in there at the hottest part of the day.”
Athletic events are not as enjoyable because the gym in the evening is still almost unbearable, she said.
So much of our daily school activities happen in the gymnasium, Bova noted. “In the morning, our students gather before school begins; throughout the day, our physical education classes take place there, and our athletic events and pep rallies are held in there as well.”
The gymnasium holds so much history and is considered a focal point on campus, she said.
“We are beyond grateful that our landmark will be getting air conditioning. We look forward to having our staff and students in the cool gymnasium for the upcoming school year,” Bova said.
The School District put the projects out to bid and contacted eight area air conditioning firms, but only one firm submitted bids (one for Sebring Middle and one for Avon Park Middle) — United Mechanical of Fort Myers, which bid $227,257 for the Sebring Middle air conditioning project and $283,045 or the Avon Park Middle air conditioning project.
District Facilities Director Frank Brown said five local and three out-of-county contractors were sent a bid.
He expected proposals from three contractors, but one additional out-of-county contractor informed the district that his workload had exceeded his ability to throw resources at the project, so he wouldn’t be bidding. The local vendor didn’t have all his numbers together and wasn’t comfortable in submitting a cost, Brown said.
Highlands News-Sun asked about the challenges of the project due to the age of the structures.
A couple challenges was determining the additional structure needed to support the air conditioning unit where officials plan to place it and the bringing in of additional power to meet the demands of the equipment, all doable, Brown said.
The summary of the scope of work states the project consists of furnishing and installing materials as required for a complete installation of the new air conditioning system, electrical and fire alarm work, as well as new wall/doors for the new mechanical room.
In the 2016 district 20-year capital needs list, it was estimated that it would cost $3 million at both Avon Park and Sebring middle schools to construct new gymnasiums.