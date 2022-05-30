Memorial Day is when we remember those veterans who died in the service of their country.
But how many people know that during America’s earliest wars, well before women were admitted into combat roles, a significant number of women served and died for our country
Award-winning author, Mark Barie, has authored books on the American Revolutionary war, the War of 1812, and the Civil War. Although the theme of each novel is love and war, they are historically accurate. Barie’s painstaking research has triggered a huge find of little-known facts about the role that women played in America’s first three wars.
“Even before women were allowed into our nation’s military ranks, there were women who put their lives on the line,” Barie said.
The author cited a woman who served as a spy for the Continental Army in the revolutionary war.
“Many of us have heard about Molly Pritchard, who took her wounded husband’s place behind a cannon in the Battle of Monmouth or even Deborah Sampson, who disguised herself as a man and was wounded in the battle of Tarrytown. But there were others,” Barie said.
Barie related the little known but true story of Anna Strong, who served with George Washington’s Culper spy ring. According to Barie, she was instrumental in devising a means of communication that would allow the ring’s members to travel and exchange information, almost at will.
“She used her petticoat and a number of white handkerchiefs, hanging on the clothesline, to communicate,” Barie reported.
“The Culper spy ring operated throughout the revolutionary war and did not lose a single spy to the British,” Barie added.
He also revealed the almost unknown story of women in the War of 1812.
“Many of us have heard about Laura Secord, the British version of Paul Revere. She warned the British of the Americans who were planning an ambush.”
Barie argued that few, if any of us, have heard of the women who served during the war of 1812, at the Battle Plattsburgh, New York, the area where Barie was born.
“There were two women that served on-board Commodore Thomas McDonough’s flagship during the Battle of Plattsburgh. (New York) And later, when one of his ships was captured, most of the ship’s crew were taken prisoner. But the British were forced to release one of the American prisoners. They discovered she was a woman,” Barie reported.
Barie regularly speaks to service organizations, historical societies, and military genealogical societies all over Central Florida and his home state of New York. But his presentations are almost always about the amazing facts he uncovered when doing the research for his books, all of which are Military Fiction.
Not surprisingly, Barie’s latest novel, “The Commodore and the Powder Monkey”, is about a girl, disguised as a boy, serving on the commodore’s flagship, at the Battle of Plattsburgh.
“When I tell my audiences about the role that women played in America’s earliest wars, they are surprised and impressed,” Barie said.
“And that’s the way it ought to be, whenever we remember our veterans. Be they men or women,” Barie concluded.
About the author: Mark Barie, a full- time resident of Sebring, Florida, is an award-winning author of Military Fiction. The three novels in his trilogy on love and war, have won state, national, and international recognition. See: markbarie.com or reach him at: authormarkbarie@gmail.com