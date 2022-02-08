COS COB, CONNECTICUT — Joshua Mark was mourning the loss of his wife Betsy. The night after she died, he was playing a CD mix she had made when, inexplicably, four Bruce Springsteen songs played in a row. Two of the songs weren’t even on that CD. Betsy had been a big Springsteen fan, so Joshua could only conclude that his wife’s presence was there with him.
MaryAnn Diorio was driving home from her daughter’s volleyball match, exhausted, when she made a big mistake. She thought the road had four lanes, divided by a median, and she was in the left lane. But it was a two-lane road! There were headlights rapidly approaching as her daughters and their teammates watched in horror from the tearn bus in the right lane. Suddenly, MaryAnn’s car was lifted into the air and deposited on the side of the road, just before she would have collided with that oncoming vehicle.
Hosanna Barton’s family had fallen on hard times when her father lost his job, and they only had enough food for one more meal. But when a homeless stranger showed up and said he was hungry, Hosanna’s father didn’t hesitate to share their chicken dinner with him. The man said he had some canned food he couldn’t use and he would bring it by the next day to say thanks. What he brought was truly astonishing, though — three bags filled with the exact items on her mother’s grocery list, a list he had never seen.
These are a few of the 101 compelling tales in a new collection from Chicken Soup for the Soul, well known for its inspiring, bestselling books about angels, miracles, messages from heaven, answered prayers and divine intervention. Good things do happen to good people, and “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Believe in Angels” (Jan. 25, 978-1-61 1590869, $14.95) is filled with examples, demonstrating how miracles can happen when and how we least expect them.
The book, which also includes a story by Sue Pasztor of Sebring, offers glimpses into the lives of regular people who find themselves in extraordinary, unexplainable situations, their prayers answered and their lives forever changed. It’s about the anonymous angels who touch our hearts and save our lives, and the astonishing power we can find within ourselves. From miraculous connections and answered prayers, to divine intervention and inexplicable healing, to angels and messages from heaven, these stories prove that miracles can happen, every day, to people from all walks of life.
“These stories open our hearts to possibilities — that something, somehow, somewhere can work in our lives to make good things happen when we need them most,” says Amy Newmark, author, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series.