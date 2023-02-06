TALLAHASSEE — The Arc of Florida is pleased to announce their new Self Advocate Board Member Jaclyn (Jackie) Applebaum. She has been a resident of Palm Beach County for the last nine years and a member of The Arc of Palm Beach County’s POTENTIALS program. Applebaum is a fierce advocate and has represented The Arc at state conventions as well as with state legislators.
For individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, gainful employment is a tremendous source of pride, achievement and self-worth. Applebaum began working through The Arc for Otis Elevator in 2016 and has continued her employment with the Otis family ever since. She was nominated twice as Employee of the Year by the Unicorn Foundation and attained that honor in 2019. Applebaum represented The Arc at a United Way conference in 2019 and has spoken on behalf of those with disabilities at numerous events through 2022.
“I’m very excited and honored to be a Board Member for The Arc of Florida,” Applebaum said. “I look forward to coming up with new ideas and representing my fellow members of The Arc community.”
“We are pleased that Jackie Applebaum will be joining us and contributing her outstanding talents to further our advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental with disabilities in Florida,” said Mark Swain, The Arc of Florida Board president. “We are grateful for her willingness to serve in this important capacity and look forward to working with her on our Board of Directors.”
Ridge Area Arc, in Avon Park, is a member of The Arc of the United States and The Arc of Florida. Ridge Area Arc provides 10 services to approximately 190 individuals with developmental and other disabilities from Highlands County.
The mission of The Arc of Florida is to advocate for local chapters, public policies, and high quality supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be fully included in all aspects of their community.