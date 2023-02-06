Arc advocate

From left: Senator Lori Berman, Jackie Applebaum and Kimberly McCarten. Applebaum has just been named a self-advocate board member with Arc of Florida. McCarten is director of development for The Arc of Palm Beach County.

 COURTESY via RIDGE AREA Arc

TALLAHASSEE — The Arc of Florida is pleased to announce their new Self Advocate Board Member Jaclyn (Jackie) Applebaum. She has been a resident of Palm Beach County for the last nine years and a member of The Arc of Palm Beach County’s POTENTIALS program. Applebaum is a fierce advocate and has represented The Arc at state conventions as well as with state legislators.

For individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, gainful employment is a tremendous source of pride, achievement and self-worth. Applebaum began working through The Arc for Otis Elevator in 2016 and has continued her employment with the Otis family ever since. She was nominated twice as Employee of the Year by the Unicorn Foundation and attained that honor in 2019. Applebaum represented The Arc at a United Way conference in 2019 and has spoken on behalf of those with disabilities at numerous events through 2022.

