SEBRING — The new proposed state curriculum standards calls for less testing and replacing state tests with the the SAT or ACT tests.
Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran recently announced that the Florida Department of Education has completed the review of Florida’s K-12 academic standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics and made recommendations for revisions.
The proposed standards are called “Florida Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.).”
A summary of the assessments for the standards cites five “big wins” for students, parents and teachers:
• Reducing the actual time students and teachers spend on state tests and getting results.
• Reducing unnecessary, duplicative testing.
• Replacing state tests with SAT or ACT — tests that are valued by parents and students.
• Better aligning state tests, via SAT or ACT, to college readiness.
• Requiring that all high school students take the Florida Civics Literacy Test.
Highlands School Board Chair Donna Howerton said the amount of testing has been a huge concern of parents and teachers so she agrees with reducing the testing. She said the challenge comes when making sure what is in place measures accountability and is not just a test.
With the new standards, “I am hoping we are getting back to the basics and just letting out teachers teach as they know best and have a little bit more local control.”
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said from what he has read thus far, it sounds like the state is working toward a good direction in education.
Durrance, who is a former teacher and school administrator, added, “At this point I haven’t seen it or created any curriculum with it, but I feel like we are moving in the right direction.”
The new standards tout “a first in the nation.” Florida’s B. E.S.T. Standards embed civics throughout the kindergarten through 12th grade English language arts standards, with a civic literacy reading list that includes foundational American documents.
“No confusing math,” according to a summary of the standards that brings education back to the basics. Students should be rewarded, not punished, for using the method they understand best.
Students will memorize addition, subtraction, multiplication and division facts. This allows students to quickly recall these facts so that they can move on to more advanced concepts.
In a press release, DeSantis said,“When I took office, I made a pledge to the citizens of Florida to overhaul our educational standards to remove all vestiges of Common Core and return to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.
“I am pleased that this historic task has been completed and we are well on our way to making Florida the best state in the nation for education.”
On Jan. 31, 2019, DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32, outlining a path for Florida to improve its education system by eliminating Common Core and paving the way for Florida students to receive a world-class education to prepare them for jobs of the future.
Six years ago, former Gov. Rick Scott took aim at the Common Core standards, which were developed by officials in 48 states and have drawn heavy criticism from Republican voters.
The State Board of Education in 2014 adopted what are known as the Florida Standards, a move that involved making changes to Common Core.
The new B.E.S.T. Standards will need approval from the State Board of Education. When adopted, the language-arts curriculum is expected to be updated for the 2021-2022 year, and the math curriculum would be updated for the 2022-2023 year, according to the Department of Education.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.