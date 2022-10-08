SEBRING — Legendary bass guitar titan Victor Wooten closes the Circle Theatre tonight with his “Bass Extremes” project. There are two performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
While in Key West, sitting on his tour bus, the five-time Grammy winner took some time out to speak about the tour and his music.
“I’m with my friends, Steve Bailey, who plays six string fretless bass and drummer Derico Watson. So it’s just a trio,” Wooten said. “Two bassists and a drummer, that’s not your typical band. Which is nice because bass is still an instrument that can surprise people. And I think we will surprise a lot of people with the music that we can generate.
“The music sounds like it’s coming from a bigger band, and that’s what we like. We want to feel that the bass can be more than just a backup instrument. The role of the instrument is to support, to be the bottom, like the foundation of a house. And the foundation of the house doesn’t usually get that much credit. But it has to be the strongest part. The bass is the same.”
As he talked, Wooten began to discuss his playing style and how two bass guitars and a drummer can sound like a larger band.
“There’ll be chords going on, a melody and a bass line. So in other words, you’ll be able to hear the rhythm and the bass. You’ll be able to dance to it. And you’ll be able to hear the harmony, what the chord structure is. To me, that’s when a song is complete.
“I wanted to be able to do that on my instrument, which is a four-string, fretted bass. Steve does the same thing on his six-string, fretless bass. We feed off of each other so easily and there’s a whole lot of improv. There’s a lot of freedom in the way we play.”
When asked, Wooten stated that yes, the songs are always full of improvisation but it’s an organic phenomenon.
“It’s not something we’re thinking about. It’s sort of like if you asked that same question again, you wouldn’t think about how to make it different, it would come out differently on its own because you have freedom with the language.
“You are not tied to having to say it the same way every time. You’re free with the instrument and you’re free with your language. We’re free with our instruments and our notes and the language of music. So it may come out different every time whether we realize it or not.”
So the question begs, are any two shows exactly alike?
“Never,” the heralded musician responded quickly. “We don’t even know how to do that. But we also have enough songs that we can change each show. We will make sure that both shows are different. We’re gonna be bringing that to you.
“We’re excited. I’ve never been to Sebring. We’re looking forward to it. I’m honored. I feel good about that. I hate that it (Circle Theatre) has to close but I’m honored that we get to be there before it does.”
Wooten has been credited with inventing his playing style. He humbly refutes that claim.
“I learned my playing style from Larry Graham (Graham Central Station and Sly & The Family Stone). If I have invented anything, it’s by just having my own voice.”
In a career so fully realized and steeped in milestones and accomplishments, what would be left to achieve?
“I’m very fortunate with what I’ve been able to do in my career. But there’s a jazz drummer named Billy Cobham. It would be fun to play with him one day. I’ve never played with George Benson. I’ve never played with Stevie Wonder. I’ve met all of them but never played with them.
“But I don’t spend a lot of time on ‘what I haven’t done.’ I’m more about being thankful for what I have been able to do.”
As the conversation drew to an end, the very thoughtful, humble and kind-hearted musical giant began to reflect on the nature of music and its ties to life itself.
“I feel fortunate that I get to play music. The thing about music is that it brings people together from all different walks of life. And I can guarantee that at our show we’re gonna see people of different skin color, different religion , different political status, different monetary status and while they’re in that venue none of that stuff matters. The music erases all of that.
“It’s like music brings us back to humanity and the way humanity should exist. If we could make that happen inside that room. I know we could keep it happening outside the room. In some cases, social media and the news will tell us how to be against each other. Music doesn’t really have to tell us anything. But when you feel it so honestly, you remember who we all are. That we’re really one family. We all exist on this planet together. I just want all people to remember that.
“As my brother says, ‘stay musical even when you’re not playing.’”
To stay abreast of the latest news concerning Victor Wooten go to victorwooten.com. Also, thebassvault.com.
Tickets for the Circle Theatre shows may be purchased at the box office or at victorwooten.com.
For more information call Circle Theatre at 863-382-1029.
Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive.