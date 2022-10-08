SNS-wooten071522a.jpg

Legendary bass guitarist Victor Wooten is bringing his “Bass Extremes” project to Circle Theatre tonight for two shows.

 STEVE PARKE PHOTO

SEBRING — Legendary bass guitar titan Victor Wooten closes the Circle Theatre tonight with his “Bass Extremes” project. There are two performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

While in Key West, sitting on his tour bus, the five-time Grammy winner took some time out to speak about the tour and his music.

