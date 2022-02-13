Valentine’s Day is usually associated with images of hearts, roses and candy. So, it should come as no surprise that the holiday about love is also big business.
According to the National Retail Foundation, there was over $20 billion spent in 2019 on Valentine’s Day gifts, with men spending on average around $291 while their female counterparts spent on average around $106.
When it comes to Valentine’s Day cards, Americans exchange 145 million cards, according to greeting card giant Hallmark.
Not content to show their love for each other, Americans also like to buy Valentine gifts for their pets. In 2020, dogs received gifts from 27.6 million households while cats were gifted by 17.1 million households. All that pet gift giving came to a whopping $751.3 million.
The National Retail Federation also reported that in 2020 the gift category that Americans spent the most on for Valentine’s Day was jewelry, a total of $5.8 billion worth. This was closely followed by an evening out, clothing, candy and flowers.
What about the famous heart-shaped box of chocolates? Created by Richard Cadbury, the son of the candy company founder, the iconic box of sweets was first introduced for Valentine’s Day back in 1861. Today, according to Good Housekeeping, more than 36 million boxes are sold each year.
Not to be outdone are those conversational confections, the conversation hearts. A Boston pharmacist invented the machine that would one day be used to manufacture the candy hearts, but first used his invention to make medical lozenges. Soon after he started the New England Confectionary Company, or Necco, and began producing candy.
The first hearts with printed messages appeared in 1866 and today over eight billion conversation hearts are produced each year. To keep up with demand, Necco had to start production mere days after Feb. 14, to have enough ready in time for the next Valentine’s Day. That works out to almost 100,000 pounds of candies every day!
While Necco closed their doors permanently in 2018, other companies including Brach’s have stepped up and are producing their own version of the conversation hearts. Spangler Candy Co. took over the rights to Necco’s iconic brand.
According to Fortune, in Japan women give the men in their lives confections. The quality of the chocolate indicates the woman’s true feelings. One month later on March 14, the men repay the favor with “White Day.” Only around for the past 40 years or so, on this day, men reciprocate the gift giving by giving their women something white, such as sweets made with marshmallow or cake, or something non-sweet such as stationary or jewelry. The holiday now extends beyond lovers to include bosses, family and friends.
In South Korea, April 14 is celebrated as “Black Day.” On this day, singles who did not receive a gift on Valentine’s Day or White Day, gather dressed in black and eat jjajang myeon, noodles covered in black bean paste. According to Smithsonian Magazine, in Korea this dish is considered a comfort food, similar to a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream here in the U.S. Sales of black coffee also go up that day.