With fall and winter right around the corner, Sun Events has launched its latest concert series, highlighting hits from rock to disco during some of the best decades of music.
“Audiences can look forward to reliving memories of their younger years including music that was from the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s,” Sun Events President Rachel Frank said, “and without having to drive too far from home.”
Five concerts are set to take place in Highlands County at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid. The concerts will showcase the works of The Beatles, Roy Orbison, the Bee Gees, John Denver, and ABBA.
“We are thrilled to return for another season bringing top-quality entertainment to our local community,” Frank said. “We pride ourselves on bringing musicians that tour across North America singing and playing music that creates memorable experiences for our audiences.”
Dedicated tribute bands are lined up to perform, such as Bee Gees Now, ABBA Revisited, the Memphis Motown Soul Experience, and a John Denver Tribute with Jim Curry.
“We love watching local concert-goers become major fans of the bands we bring to Florida,” Frank said. “We are proud to partner with these bands to continue to elevate their following and support their growth.”
All of these shows will take place at the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid.
In October, Sun Events kicks off the season with The Beatles & Roy Orbison Tribute Band with a show at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Genesis Center.
2023 showsTo kick off the new year, January is jam packed with groove and dance from Motown to the Bee Gees.
- 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, the Memphis Motown Soul Experience performs at the Genesis Center
- 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, Bee Gees Now! performs at the Genesis Center
For February, The John Denver Tribute with Jim Curry will get crowds singing along.
- 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, the John Denver Tribute performs at the Genesis Center
In April, local audiences will experience disco with a performance by ABBA Revisited.
- 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, ABBA Revisited performs at the Genesis Center
For more information on Sun Events and for ticket information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 863-494-9362.