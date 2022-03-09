AVON PARK — John W. Hill, a long-time co-owner of The Depot restaurant in Avon Park, passed away unexpectedly Saturday in St. Petersburg Beach.
John Devany, who co-owned The Depot, remembered Hill as a great person, great friend and great chef.
“We are going to miss him. We are all very devastated,” he said.
Hill and Devany were roommates when they were in chef school in 1977 at the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, New York.
“That was when there were very few chef schools,” Devany noted.
Devany was working at the old Candlelight Restaurant at Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring when he called Hill to come down and be the chef.
“We were there for a couple of years around 1984 to 1985 and then in 1986 we purchased The Depot,” he said. It was called The Sandwich Depot.
“We were three weeks shy of retirement,” Devany said Tuesday. “We are done now; I closed the doors. I retired Saturday when I got the news.”
They had been working on the sale of the restaurant.
Devany said the details of the business agreement are still being worked on with hopefully things being finalized this week to be done by March 31.
April Hill said she met her husband John in 1983 when they were both working at the Corning Country Club in Corning, New York.
“He was a chef and I was a waitress,” April said. “John always had beautiful smiling eyes.”
He gave big bear hugs and always made her laugh, she said.
They have a son, Tray, who lives in Colorado Springs.