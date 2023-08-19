Russia Ukraine Drone Attack

Police officers stand guard at the scene of the wreckage of a drone at the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

 AP PHOTO

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United States has given its approval for the Netherlands to deliver F-16s to Ukraine, the Dutch defense minister said Friday, in a major gain for Kyiv even though the fighter jets won’t have an immediate impact on the almost 18-month war

“I welcome the US decision to clear the way for delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine. It allows us to follow through on the training of Ukrainian pilots,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We remain in close contact with European partners to decide on the next steps.”

