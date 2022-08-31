The European honey bee has been in the United States for a long time – brought here in the early 1600s by, you guessed it, Europeans. The honey bee may as well be considered native since they’ve been here as long as European settlers.

Due to the honey bee’s nature of swarming and creating new colonies, they quickly established themselves in the wild. Beekeepers commonly retrieve wild hives and return them to boxes for the bees to work, and for the keepers to reap the benefits. It’s always nice to get free bees. With the work of beekeepers managing hives, the honey bee will hopefully be around to pollinate our crops and give us delicious honey, for a long time.

