SEBRING — After sinking their putts at the 18th Hole on Thursday, Angie and Matt Dinchik lamented, “it is so sad” with the upcoming closure of the course at the Harder Hall Country Club.
The Sebring residents have been playing the course for 20 years.
After hearing from staff that live in their area that the course is destined to be closed, the Dinchiks wanted to play one last round on the links that date back to the late 1950s.
The Harder Hall Country Club is closing with a portion of the course property being sold for housing development. The course is sold with May 30 being the last day it will be open, according to a course employee, who said he was informed of the closure by owner Jason Laman. A portion of the property, 49 acres, has been sold as multi-family residential.
Harder Hall Golf and Golf Hammock Golf pro Cody Brownell confirmed, with the property sale, the Harder Hall course is closing May 30.
Brownell said Thursday a press release was being prepared and there would be more information in 12 days. When asked, he did not say what would happen within the next 12 days.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city does not have any plans or proposals to indicate that housing will be constructed on the course property.
“My understanding is the parcel, that is already in the city limits, is under contract, but I don’t know to whom,” he said. “My understanding is the closing date is about six weeks out.
“I have heard somebody is looking to do residential development.”
But, that is all he knows until the city gets a site plan or something to that nature and it closes, Noethlich said. Nothing can really happen unless Laman is going to do the development and/or if rezoning is required – the property goes through the rezoning process.
The Harder Hall Country Club website states, “Make time in your schedule to play one of the most renown and prestigious golf courses in the United States.”
But, apparently that time for a round, on the 6,300-yard course that was designed in 1958, will have to be within the next three weeks.
Jason and Candace Laman also own the Golf Hammock Golf Club.
A notice about the Harder Hall Golf Country Tuesday Night league states it is moving to Golf Hammock.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop said Noethlich had informed him about it.
“I heard it had sold and then I heard they were going to develop it and not keep it as a golf course,” Shoop said, but, he didn’t hear that from anyone internal or involved with the property.