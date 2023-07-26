Listen, in my humble opinion, India has the best food on the planet. Do you recall when we had this amazing restaurant called ‘Taste of India’ right here in Sebring? I was such a frequent patron that one time they had a birthday cake all ready for me despite not knowing for sure I would be coming in on that day. It really is a good thing they moved, otherwise, I’d still be handing over my entire paycheck.
Relatedly, I had a nice vacation last week in a place not overly far away and got to experience some of those very same culinary delights. It got me to thinking that I should do more than peruse the frozen aisle at the grocery store for microwavable Indian fare. After all, it is so much better fresh.
At this point, I should tell you that I am not the cook in our house. Rather, I’m fortunate enough to have a husband with such wonderful talents. What I do have is endless enthusiasm (obviously) and excellent resources right here at the library. To begin with, there are some really excellent classes over on our website at www.myhlc.org. If you click on Resources and then Learning followed by Universal Class you will find them. I think Cooking and Baking 101 will be a good class for me and maybe you too. They also have Spanish, Italian, Tex-Mex, and hey, even cake decorating if you’re into that. Most importantly for my lofty culinary goals, there is a class called All About Herbs!
Luckily for me, there are also a bunch of quality cookbooks here, like “The How-To Cookbook for Teens: 100 Easy Recipes to Learn the Basics” by Julee Morrison. Believe it or not, this is a good one from which to learn the fundamentals like common kitchen tools and equipment and how to chop and peel. Things like that. Of course, it’s perfect for the teenage learner as well and aims to please the teenage palate but I think almost everyone can appreciate a good plate of nachos or some shrimp scampi.
There’s also “Meal Prep Magic: Time-Saving Tricks for Stress-Free Cooking” by Catherine McCord for all of that serious work that will no doubt be involved in making the best food, or just saving time in your day-to-day. Finally, if and when you’re ready to create a masterpiece, try “Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition” by Dr. Sheil Shukla or even “Indian Instant Pot® Cookbook: Traditional Indian Dishes Made Easy and Fast” by Urvashi Pitre if you have one of those.
I know I’ll be able to master the basics and one day cook a delicious Indian dish for my family with all these resources at my disposal. I hope you’ll give it a try too! Be sure to let us know what you’re cooking when you next stop in. We would love to hear from you.
Visit your library at www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners page. You can find the latest information on all library events and programs there too. Don’t forget to sign up for our monthly newsletter if you’d like everything delivered right to your inbox.