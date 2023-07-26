Listen, in my humble opinion, India has the best food on the planet. Do you recall when we had this amazing restaurant called ‘Taste of India’ right here in Sebring? I was such a frequent patron that one time they had a birthday cake all ready for me despite not knowing for sure I would be coming in on that day. It really is a good thing they moved, otherwise, I’d still be handing over my entire paycheck.

Relatedly, I had a nice vacation last week in a place not overly far away and got to experience some of those very same culinary delights. It got me to thinking that I should do more than peruse the frozen aisle at the grocery store for microwavable Indian fare. After all, it is so much better fresh.

