Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sunshine early followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.