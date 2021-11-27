AVON PARK — The Grammy-Award winning trio of Larry, Steve, and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, will perform one night only at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts in Avon Park on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Dazzling audiences for more than 60 years, the Gatlin Brothers have seven No. 1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, 22 studio albums, and five BMI “Million-Air” awards. Throughout their career, they have amassed numerous awards including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), and Album of the Year (“Straight Ahead”).
“The Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and now they are coming to Avon Park, with some Christmas cheer,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at South Florida State College. “I’m sure many people remember their variety show on ABC – Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”
The Gatlin Brothers kicked off their Country & Christmas shows a week ago in Branson, Missouri and have four holiday shows with top country artists at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, so it’s a treat to have the talented trio coming to Highlands County at SFSC.
Highlands News-Sun spoke by phone recently to Rudy Gatlin.
When asked how they’ve continued with a busy tour schedule, Gatlin replied, “We’ve just always been into hard work and clean living that’s how we do it. We’ve been fortunate to have good health and we need the money,” he said with a laugh. “We still enjoy doing it.”
They used to do around 100 shows a year, but now it’s down to a manageable 30 to 60 shows a year, Gatlin said.
Highlands News-Sun asked Rudy Gatlin about the unique vocal harmonies that siblings are able to create.
The harmonies are a little closer and little tighter with all family groups, from the Osmonds to the Lennon Sisters to the McGuire Sisters, Andrew Sisters, and Michael Jackson and his brothers, he said. It is the physical makeup of the vocal cords.
“Then there is the other part – when you are singing together for all those years you kind of know what each of the others is going to do,” Gatlin said. “Of course ours is real easy, Larry sings lead, I sing the high harmonies and Steve sings the low harmonies, all the time.
“When we were kids we grew up singing and didn’t think too much about it, but not everybody does this.”
Growing up, the brothers played football, baseball and just lived normal lives. They sang in church on the weekends and sang at concerts and then later on started thinking about doing it as a career, Gatlin said.
“We started thinking – wouldn’t it be neat to do what the Osmonds are doing,” he said with a laugh. “We are good friends with them, but I remember as kids they were singing on the Andy Williams Show and we’re here singing in Odessa (Texas).”
While the Gatlin Brothers were in Odessa, the Osmond Brothers were in Los Angeles where Andy Williams was. Williams saw the Osmonds performing at a theme park and invited them to be on his television show, Gatlin said. “We laughed about that for years.”
The Gatlin Brothers first ventured to Nashville in the early 1970s where they made their mark in country music and hit the top of the charts.
The Gatlin Brothers performance is sponsored by Sharion Hudson at All Around Septic and Sewer, and Suzanne and Joe Wright at V & W Farms.
Tickets for the show start at $40. Tickets can be purchased online at sfscARTS.org, by phone at 863-784-7178, or by visiting the SFSC Box Office at 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College.