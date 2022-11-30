AVON PARK — There was more than one Grinch to show up for Monday night’s Christmas parade in Avon Park, but as it should be there was only one Santa.
The weather outside was perfect for a night full of holiday merriment as the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade lifted spirits along Main Street. Not quite sweater weather, but parade participants didn’t look like they broke a sweat.
There was a large crowd of young and young-at-heart who turned out to watch the dancers and bands, and to see the pageant winners and the beautifully decorated floats. It didn’t disappoint with plenty of organizations, groups and businesses spreading the holiday spirit. In total, more than 80 entries made their way from Anoka Avenue on the west end to Verona Avenue on the east end of Main Street.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said, “The evening’s weather was picture-perfect and really helped comfort the large and spirited turnout. Our main attention was placed on public safety, the children watching and participating in the parade, and the regional community who showed up to support the event.”
Organizers and volunteers did a good job of keeping everyone safe sitting close to the railroad tracks. In the hour before the parade began, three trains made their way through the city.
Judy Klosterman watched the parade with her family. For the past 35 years, Klosterman has watched a daughter, grandchild, great-grandchild or great-great-grandchild participate in the parade. This year was no different.
“It was a beautiful parade,” she said as her family gathered their blankets and folded up their chairs.
Tracy Serdynski Stites arrived in her hometown from her South Carolina home just in time to see the parade. It was the first she has attended in Avon Park in many years.
“It was a joy to watch the homemade floats, the children laughing, dancing and singing Christmas carols. The Avon Park parade was a picture-perfect, Hallmark-style, small town parade. Avon Park was at its finest,” she said.
Karos said the city allowed the non-profit organization Heartland Helping Hands to enhance the parade route with a gazebo lighting ceremony and festivities to kick off the evening. Avon Park High School Project Graduation was allowed to sell beverages and snacks for their fundraiser.
Bill Jarett, of Bill Jarett Ford (an APCC member), once again directed the parade from its starting point. He was joined by several APCC volunteers who assisted participants with their spots. Karos said it was especially helpful that City Manager Mark Schrader and the City Public Works department, along with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office (who were also participants in the parade) worked together as a team to ensure safety, road closures, and oversight.
“Everyone had a good time. I think the Christmas song that best exemplified the event would be Ray Evans’s ‘Silver Bells,’ and the lyrics, ‘City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style. In the air, there’s a feeling of Christmas,’” Karos said.
One more holiday event is planned for the City of Avon Park when the annual APCC Christmas in the Park (in Donaldson Park) is held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
This event is free and spotlights schools and local choirs and allows the community to experience and share the beautiful holiday music these choirs and band instructors have worked so hard on preparing.
The event spotlights local choir talents from Avon Elementary, Park Elementary, Memorial Elementary, Avon Park Middle School, Avon Park High Grenadier Band, and other community music groups.
The annual Sebring Christmas parade will take place at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Sebring. The theme this year is “A Classic Christmas.” It will being at Sebring Parkway and North Ridgewood Drive, heading toward Circle Park and ending along South Commerce Avenue.
Lake Placid’s Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade lines up on Dal Hall Boulevard and will proceed to Main Avenue and then turn onto Interlake Boulevard, ending at U.S. 27.