AVON PARK — The Hit Men, a supergroup of musicians who have performed in the studio and on stage with dozens of legendary stars, will take the stage at South Florida State College at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. In the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, you will hear the classic rock songs these five talented sidemen were a part of when they performed with the biggest names in rock history from Paul McCartney and Elton John, to Frankie Valli, Foreigner, The Who, Toto, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, The Rascals and more.
Keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro spoke with Highlands News-Sun recently about his musical background, which included replacing Bob Gaudio in the Four Seasons.
“I was with Frankie [Valli] through the 1970s and when I left I ended up working with Tommy James for a couple of years,” he said. Then he didn’t perform on stage for many years, but he knew the other musicians that would become The Hit Men through his work in jingles and recording.
When the Broadway play “Jersey Boys” was so big, he spoke to Valli about putting a band together to perform the hits. Valli told him he was one of the Four Seasons so go do it. Now The Hit Men have been performing for 10 years.
Along with Shapiro, The Hit Men includes lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz, (Johnny Winter, Village People, Leon Russel and Dr. John) keyboardist, percussionist and vocalist Russ Velazquez (The Ramones, Chicago, Luther Vandross and Michael Bolton) and drummer and vocalist Steve Murphy (Alan Parsons, The Turtles, Three Dog Night.)
“We don’t do any songs unless we were in the band, we toured with the band or we were on the record,” Shapiro said. “Like Jimmy Ryan, he was with Carly Simon for 21 years, he is the guitarist on “You’re so Vain,” and he created that solo.
“He recorded with Elton John and Paul McCartney. We are the real guys so that is where we grab our tunes from.”
The whole show is full of hits they had something to do with and they will share backstories from their experiences on stage and in the studio.
“They [audience] are going to see video archives of us actually performing with the people whose songs we are playing now,” he said. For example, when the group performs the Four Seasons’ “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” there will be video of Shapiro performing the song in 1976 on the “Midnight Special” television show.
“We tell the people, ‘You will leave the theater happier and younger than when you got there,’” Shapiro said.
The members of The Hit Men have appeared on over 85 albums, won multiple gold and platinum recording awards, Emmy nominations, Telly Awards, Clio Awards and more, including the first-ever Road Warriors Award from the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.
Tickets for The Hit Men are $28, $22, $15, and child/student tickets are $10. Groups of 13 or more receive a 25% discount.
Tickets can be purchased online at sfscarts.org, by phone at 863-784-7178, or in person at the SFSC Performing Arts Box Office on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park.