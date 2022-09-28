Spooky month is upon us at last! And this year we’re getting a real treat because AMC will be launching ‘The Immortal Universe.’ You’ve heard of the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ and the ‘DC Extended Universe.’ Now there is one more to remember and love. The Immortal Universe will feature stories from the queen of gothic horror herself. That’s right, Anne Rice is coming to the silver screen once more.
With over 100 million copies of her books sold, Anne Rice is among the most widely read authors of our era. Rice’s ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ series has 13 books and her ‘The Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ has three books. Both are part of AMC’s new and upcoming programming, which will begin by serializing “Interview with the Vampire.” You might remember the title from the film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst from the early nineties. It is the first in the book series, and hopefully this time we’ll see a more faithful adaptation of the rest, unlike 2002’s “Queen of the Damned” whose only saving grace was the soundtrack.
I first picked up an Anne Rice book when I was in an airport on my way to New York City with my Girl Scout troop. The trip was so-so, but the book? I’ll remember that forever. “Blood and Gold” introduced me to Marius, a mentor figure to the infamous brat prince Lestat and guardian to Those Who Must Be Kept. It’s probably not the best idea to jump right into the middle of a series but back in those days I didn’t care so much. I enjoyed the book and learned a lot about art and history along the way.
Believe it or not, Rice’s books aren’t really about vampires, werewolves, witches, or whatever except on a very surface level. She uses these monstrous beings as a metaphor for The Other in society, among other things. The true horror comes from finding the monster in the self, a concept which Rice largely pioneered in the case of the vampire.
Rice’s work chiefly focuses on existentialism and the human condition while exploring art and history as well. She is also very concerned with God and whether or not he exists. Her characters’ struggles with this essential question appear to very much mirror her own and as one follows the trajectory of her work so too can one see her own journey toward and then away from organized religion.
Anne Rice is an excellent and entertaining author. Whether you want to prepare for the upcoming television series by first reading the novels or you’re curious about some of the deeper themes in her work, we welcome you to come check her books out in person with us.
