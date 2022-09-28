Spooky month is upon us at last! And this year we’re getting a real treat because AMC will be launching ‘The Immortal Universe.’ You’ve heard of the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ and the ‘DC Extended Universe.’ Now there is one more to remember and love. The Immortal Universe will feature stories from the queen of gothic horror herself. That’s right, Anne Rice is coming to the silver screen once more.

With over 100 million copies of her books sold, Anne Rice is among the most widely read authors of our era. Rice’s ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ series has 13 books and her ‘The Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ has three books. Both are part of AMC’s new and upcoming programming, which will begin by serializing “Interview with the Vampire.” You might remember the title from the film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst from the early nineties. It is the first in the book series, and hopefully this time we’ll see a more faithful adaptation of the rest, unlike 2002’s “Queen of the Damned” whose only saving grace was the soundtrack.

