Hiwassee Acres was an investment David and Kathi Jensen simply could not pass up. Though Kathi used to think about owning a bed and breakfast, those dreams had long been stored away.
With the acquisition of Hiwassee Acres, a different kind of vision developed.
“From 1989-2013, this had been a boarding school for troubled boys,” David said. “After closing, it sat empty and on the market for six years.”
It required a lot of renovation and that is an ongoing labor of love.
However, the accommodations they have brought to life are incredibly lovely. Here you have a laid-back country atmosphere with modern, tastefully decorated accommodations … each unit with its own personality.
Hiwassee Acres suits the Jensens, who have always been in service-related, hospitality type industries. (Even inviting their mailman to join them for an outdoor lunch).
Kathi had been with Heartland Home Health while in Sebring and also worked with Dr. Vinod Thakkar as a GI nurse. For approximately 10 years she stayed at home raising their two sons and one daughter while homeschooling them. After working for a time at the former Florida Hospital, they moved to Winter Haven in 2013 to start their Home Instead of Senior Care business.
David had been the budget director for the former Walker Memorial Medical Center until he went out on his own. “I did health care consulting for over 15 years until we began our own Home Instead business.”
The lodge has nine units, four are studios and the remainder are cottage-styled one, two or three bedrooms with balconies … along with a few full homes available. All have laundry facilities and full kitchens. A beautiful lighted deck with tables and chairs invites guests outdoors daytime or evening.
Hiwassee Acres also has a magnificent Event Center that provides for weddings (local or destination) including all the bride, bridesmaids, groom and groomsmen would need for getting ready; or, it can accommodate other large corporate groups, etc. There is a large meeting room (or reception area) that holds 175 people. This is a multi-purpose building that has it all, including an outdoor covered patio.
Recently, a local group of approximately 18 teachers had the most amazing before-school get-away at Hiwassee Acres. But the Jensens have also hosted people from North Carolina, New York, California, Miami, and Chicago, to name a few.
Hiwassee Acres is only a one-hour drive from Chattanooga, Tennessee and all the area has to offer.
Amenities onsite include kayaking, fishing, fire pits, basketball court, disc golf and hiking trails.
Learn more at HiwasseeAcres.com or call 423-829-1333. The address is 900 County Road 950, Calhoun, TN 37309.
You never know what surprises await you.