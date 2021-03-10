SEBRING — Vet Jam 2021 may have been shorted a day due to rain, but still provided three days of a great time with plenty of bands, a car show, vendors and much more.
It was Vet Jam’s seventh year, but the first at Lakeshore Mall and the first to have the governor drop by.
“The people came from every direction and the bands were amazing,” Battle of the Bands/Vet Jam President Anna Marie Feeney said Monday. “We were packed out; the car show had 70 cars there.”
“It was great,” she said.
With the rainy weather, the Saturday schedule of events was moved to Sunday.
“Think Floyd,” the Pink Floyd tribute band, made you think you were at a Pink Floyd concert, Feeney said. The light show and everything was amazing. They were originally from Fort Lauderdale, but the band is now based in Orlando.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was making an announcement about COVID vaccinations Thursday at Lakeshore Mall when he happened by Vet Jam.
Feeney said, “He stepped outside and smelled the barbecue and followed the smell to us. He just came walking into my event site. I said, ‘Hi, how are you? Welcome to my show.’”
Feeney said DeSantis accepted her offer to be showed around.
When she and DeSantis went to a group of Vet Jam volunteers, they were really surprised to see the governor, who posed for pictures with them and ate barbecue, Feeney said. That was a great day.
Despite the rain on Saturday, “By and large this really was the biggest Vet Jam so far,” she said.
Feeney said they were in the process of tallying up the proceeds from the event to help local veterans.
Not only was the event scheduled for four days, but the golf cart raffle had been going on for a couple of months so the final tally was being conducted on Monday, she said.