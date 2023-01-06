The Manhattan Transfer

The Manhattan Transfer, from left: Trist Curless, Cheryl Bentyne, Alan Paul and Janis Siegel. The award-winning vocal group, along with the Diva Jazz Orchestra, will be performing Tuesday at South Florida State College.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — One of the world’s greatest and most innovative vocal bands, 10-time Grammy Award winners, The Manhattan Transfer, will perform Tuesday at South Florida State College in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.

Plenty of good seats are still available for the show that includes special guests the Diva Jazz Orchestra, an ensemble of 15 extremely talented and versatile musicians who just happen to be women.

Recommended for you