AVON PARK — One of the world’s greatest and most innovative vocal bands, 10-time Grammy Award winners, The Manhattan Transfer, will perform Tuesday at South Florida State College in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.
Plenty of good seats are still available for the show that includes special guests the Diva Jazz Orchestra, an ensemble of 15 extremely talented and versatile musicians who just happen to be women.
Beginning with The Manhattan Transfer’s first performances in the early 1970s, the members of the Vocal Group Hall of Fame have become cornerstones of contemporary music, known for their amazing versatility, incorporating pop, jazz, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, swing, symphonic, and a cappella music.
The original group consisted of founders Tim Hauser, Janis Siegel, Alan Paul, and Laurel Massé. Cheryl Bentyne (soprano) replaced Massé in 1979 and Trist Curless (bass) replaced Tim Hauser following his passing in 2014.
Curless spoke by phone recently with Highlands News-Sun about how after organizing and performing in his own vocal harmony group (M-pact) he appreciated the opportunity to join The Manhattan Transfer.
His day-to-day routine was similar moving from his own singing group to The Manhattan Transfer, Curless said, as he was frequently involved in preparing music, rehearsing music or traveling to perform.
“However, the level of international acclaim and awareness and the size of the audiences in general are greater” with The Manhattan Transfer where he feels responsible to help them maintain what they have done and help them have a great celebration of what they have accomplished over 50 years, he said.
“It is still a little surreal to me when I am on the stage with them. This group that was so influential to any kind of vocal music, especially in a group, it is impossible not to have been influenced by what The Manhattan Transfer has done over the years,” Curless said.
Listening to The Manhattan Transfer’s albums while he was in high school and thinking someday he would like to be in the group would have been foolish, he said. However he worked toward a goal to do something like what The Manhattan Transfer does, which Curliss believes he was successful in doing in his previous group with close harmony singing, traveling the world and recording.
“I feel like I was living my dream already, but then to jump in this group that was so influential and be a part of it, is a little bit surreal and not something I ever would have imagined,” Curless shared.
On this tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the group, The Manhattan Transfer is performing a little bit of everything from the very first first album, revisiting the early things and all the way through the catalog, he said. “It was tough to choose and try to highlight different parts of the group’s output over 50 years. There is a lot try to encapsulate into one show.
“The shows with the Diva big band are really something and there are a lot of other integrated elements in the show that really make it a celebration of 50 years of Mahattan Transfer,” Curless said.
The Manhattan Transfer starred in their own 1975 CBS-TV variety series as a summer replacement for “The Cher Show.”
They gained international popularity when “Chanson D’Amour” became a surprise No. 1 hit in Europe in 1976.
In 1981, The Manhattan Transfer became the first vocal group to win Grammy Awards in the pop and jazz categories in one year.
In 1985, The Manhattan Transfer’s “Vocalese” album made history as the single greatest Jazz Grammy-nominated album in history in one year with 12 nominations. The group’s newest album, “Fifty,” has been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album.
“Expect an extraordinary live performance,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “This isn’t another tribute band. These are the artists that have made musical history and they are performing in our community.”
The Manhattan Transfer performance is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and is sponsored by First Southern Bank and Dr. Catherine P. Cornelius.
Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased online at sfscARTS.org.
The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College at 600 W. College Ave. in Avon Park. The SFSC Box Office can be reached by calling 863-784-7178.
The Manhattan Transfer appeared at SFSC in December 2001 to a sold-out house.