Editor’s note: Avon Park sets a precedent in a capitalistic venture with government agencies. Professionals from all over the country are coming together to be involved in a new concept – combining aviation with biofuel farming. This is the sixth in a series of eight stories.
AVON PARK — In the recent partnership between Florida Airport Management (FAM) and the City of Avon Park, FAM will solely operate the Avon Park Executive Airport with the purpose to expand operations and create the first model for a rural community to ‘come together and grow together’ with hemp.
Jonathan T. ‘JT’ Clark, CEO/president, is the brains behind the concept to synergize one small rural community as a role model for similar AVO rural communities to follow. Collectively, the FAM team offers more than 100 years of experience in aviation planning and generations of agriculture knowledge.
Born and raised in Avon Park, Charlie Brown is FAM’s Leadership Group Operations manager. He attended the University of Florida where he majored in agricultural communications. Brown is ‘why’ FAM accepted an invitation to consider Avon Park as its first model. Some say, “it was meant to be.”
Brown made Florida history as the first Black person elected as state president of Future Farmers of America, also Highland County’s second person to be elected president of the state FFA organization.
FAM has a highly qualified team of entrepreneurs, philanthropists, scientists, biologists, engineers, master planners, farmers and military advisors who have come together with one purpose – to make it work, the commercialization of hemp.
FAM’s Board of Directors include:
Tim Leonard — Reddy Ice vice president. He serves on the Emergency Operations Command for FEMA.
Ted Everett — chairman, Opportunity Florida. Everett was recently appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the Northwest Florida Water Management District. Everett has an associate degree in forestry and a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Jeff Williams — former president of Highlands County Farm Bureau. He is a third generation citrus farmer from Avon Park. Williams is licensed and permitted to cultivate hemp.
Major Thomas Hobbs — U.S. Army, Air Mission Officer director of aviation in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Andy Benard — retired J2, former Attorney General’s Office. Benard served 20 years in the Florida National Guard. He then served as assistant deputy attorney general/special counsel for the Florida Attorney General’s Office of legal affairs. He resigned last year to join the team.
Santiago Fernandez — senior airport planning advisor with more than 26 years experience in architectural design and planning. He has an extensive background in conceptual development that include projects for Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, NASA at the Kennedy Space Station and the Orlando International Airport.
Juan Lopez — chief of staff, Capital Bridge, a leading information and technology service provider for state and federal government customers. Lopez is a procurement specialist; he knows how to find supplies and where to get the money, ensuring requirements have been met and identified.
FAM’s Advisory Board:
Nicole (Nikki) Roberts: a real estate broker is working on the land acquisition team.
Tom Richardson — 15,000-plus hours of aviation time and is a well-seasoned pilot and an investor.
The Leadership Group includes:
Charlie Brown, FAM operations manager; and
Michael Powell, FAM chief operation manager, with 20 years of airport administration experience. He served 16 years as CEO for the TICO Airport Authority aka “The Airport Guy.”
Jose Alvarez, former mayor of Kissimmee, served on the board until February. A shareholder in the company, Alvarez was appointed by the Biden Administration as Florida regional administrator for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).