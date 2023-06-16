American libraries appeared in the 1700s as subscription or members-only literary clubs. These first libraries functioned as repositories for information, primarily for the wealthy white men who could afford to pay the required dues. Within their walls, the men perused row upon row of books and were shushed by all male librarians, often former lawyers or ministers.
The very first public library in the United States came about through private means in the late 18th century when Benjamin Franklin donated a collection of books to a town in Massachusetts. Residents decided to name the town Franklin, after the well-known scholar, and voted to make the books freely available to all. The first totally tax-supported library, however, was established in Peterborough, New Hampshire, in 1833.
With the construction of what would become the more than 1,600 “Carnegie” libraries nationwide and the establishment of the first library school at Columbia University (founded by Melville Dewey), women began to enter the information profession. In order to find jobs, many of these women needed to relocate from urban cities in the Northeast to more rural areas in the South and West. When they arrived, they discovered their patrons valued the library more as a central meeting place than a collection of books. In order to serve their residents they created cultural centers that reached out to all community members. They developed “mobile” libraries, traveled on horseback to underserved remote areas, and began collaborating with local schools to provide educational materials not only to children but also to their families.
Highlands County Libraries and the Heartland Library Cooperative are proud to follow in the footsteps of these courageous pioneers, offering innovative services in support of all residents regardless of race, religion, gender identity, education, or income level. Your libraries now offer a mobile library van with borrowing services; outreach activities throughout the Heartland providing free books for residents of all ages, and free technology and homework assistance.
Highlands County libraries are modern libraries. They are collaborative spaces welcoming open discussion and safe shelters for displaced neighbors. They are places in which people of all learning levels and styles can find help locating entertainment and educational materials that suit their needs.
What does this all mean for Highlands County residents? It means that we recognize that the library is seen differently by everyone and is used for different purposes by different people.
On any given day in a Highlands County library, you might encounter an adult who has never used a computer being taught how to move a mouse so that they can access needed services via the internet, patrons receiving instruction on how to download ebooks, with devices in hand, or people involved in heated debates over their favorite books, authors, or movies. You might also encounter the Highlands County Reading Buddies therapy dogs, musical performances, Easter egg hunts, field trips, and excited children singing their ABCs at storytime. Some days, you might witness a caregiver reading to their child, acting out the characters of the story using funny voices; other days you might see students collaborating on a school assignment, brainstorming creative ideas aloud to one another. Some days you might simply find a friendly face to reassure you that everything will be alright. And, yes, you will also find books.
