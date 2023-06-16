American libraries appeared in the 1700s as subscription or members-only literary clubs. These first libraries functioned as repositories for information, primarily for the wealthy white men who could afford to pay the required dues. Within their walls, the men perused row upon row of books and were shushed by all male librarians, often former lawyers or ministers.

The very first public library in the United States came about through private means in the late 18th century when Benjamin Franklin donated a collection of books to a town in Massachusetts. Residents decided to name the town Franklin, after the well-known scholar, and voted to make the books freely available to all. The first totally tax-supported library, however, was established in Peterborough, New Hampshire, in 1833.

