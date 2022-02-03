SEBRING — Sebring Parkway may soon be done as soon as October.
“That’s what the goal is,” said Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. “They are moving along really well.”
When done, motorists may be able to hop off U.S. 27 onto Sebring Parkway at Highlands Regional Medical Center and either turn off at Memorial Drive in Avon Park or rejoin the highway via College Drive at South Florida State College.
Howerton said the overall goal of the Sebring Parkway projects is to provide an alternative to U.S. 27. With most of the funding coming from Florida Department of Transportation grants, he said it represents a major state investment into transportation corridors in Highlands County, an investment that now equals up to $50 million.
Design work started on Phase I in 1998, from Ridgewood Drive north and west to U.S. 27, with groundbreaking the next year. It followed the old Atlantic Coast Line railroad, Howerton said, an abandoned track through town along Eucalyptus Street, which also became part of the Parkway route.
Work finished in 2000 at a cost of $5.84 million, Howerton said.
The part officially called “Phase II” starts just east of Ridgewood Drive and heads south to Youth Care Lane. Built from 2006 to 2010 at a cost of $20.9 million, it includes a redesign of a CSX Railroad crossing, a realign of the South Commerce Avenue junction, addition of a frontage road for Sebring High School, improvements of the school parking lot and an upgrade of the Kenilworth Boulevard intersection.
Phases 2A and 2B took a back seat to Phase III, later named “Panther Parkway,” which starts at the former “90-degree turn” on Phase I and runs 4.3 miles to Memorial Drive at College Drive. After almost 10 years of wrangling with the contractor, the county’s Road and Bridge Department took over the work, which includes roundabouts at both ends.
Work finished in time to open on Dec. 7, 2019, at a final cost of $11.15 million.
Some drivers took a while to adjust to the roundabouts, with one late-night driver reportedly plowing straight through the middle of the Sebring Roundabout and another daytime driver going the wrong way around the Memorial Drive roundabout in full view of Howerton, who was near it on Panther Parkway at the time.
Phase 2A from Youth Care Lane to DeSoto Road is expected to cost $4.47 million when done. Phase 2B, from DeSoto Road to U.S. 27, will cost $5.77 million.
Phase 2B will have a bigger intersection at U.S. 27 and a roundabout at the northwest corner of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Howerton has said it will enable traffic flow in and out of the hospital and physicians’ offices across the street as well as facilitate U-turns for people exiting parking lots north and south of the roundabout, without adding another light between DeSoto Road and U.S. 27.
Howerton has a project tentatively slated for 2025 to widen College Drive to four lanes to accommodate Parkway traffic heading to U.S. 27 near Avon Park. That’s expected to run $7.85 million.
Phase IV, a connection between the Sebring Roundabout and Arbuckle Creek Road, would better facilitate heavy truck traffic — mostly garbage trucks — and would correct the geometry of the Arbuckle Creek Road and State Road 17 intersection, Howerton said. At a cost of $4.77 million, reportedly by a 50/50 match with FDOT, he hopes to have that started by 2026.
When asked by the Highlands News-Sun, Howerton said there are no immediate plans to widen Arbuckle Creek Road, but said the county would keep applying for FDOT grants. He wants to see it have the same level of service as State Road 17, with paved shoulders/bike lanes, where possible.