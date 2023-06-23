Titanic-Tourist-Sub-Passengers

This photo combo shows from left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding who were aboard a small submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week. Details have not been released but the five are now believed to be dead.

 AP PHOTO/FILE

The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board.

Coast Guard officials said during a news conference Thursday that they’ve notified the families of the crew of the Titan, which has been missing for several days. Debris found during the search for the vessel “is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” said Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District.

Recommended for you