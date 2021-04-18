SEBRING — Opened in January 1928, the massive pink building at 3151 Golfview Road in Sebring known as Harder Hall overlooks Little Lake Jackson. The Spanish Colonial Revival style hotel was the concept of West Palm Beach natives Vincent Hall and Lewis F. Harder, with local realtor George Kline. The hotel would include 200 guest rooms, a 108-foot tower and an adjoining golf course. The project was first announced in the newspaper in 1925. The hotel was planned to cater to the wealthy and $1.5 million was reported to have been set aside for it.
The plans submitted to the Sebring City Council were ambitious. They included an airfield, a football stadium, polo grounds, baseball park, yacht club, casino and a golf course that was going to be donated to the city. To maintain control over Sebring’s tourist industry, Hall, Harder and Kline wanted to purchase the Kenilworth Lodge and the Nan-ces-o-wee Hotel, which were owned by George Sebring at the time. Unfortunately, due to the Depression and the collapse of the real estate boom, their corporation went into bankruptcy.
When Harder Hall did finally open it only stayed open for a few years and never became profitable for its owners. New owners in 1958 commissioned Dick Wilson to transform the golf course into a championship layout that attracted the PGA and LPGA for events. The course remains popular today.
The massive pink building has been vacant now since 1982, nearly demolished several times. In June 1990 the hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places. In 2007, the city acquired the building. In recent years, American Investor Immigration Funds LLC partnered with Zon Living Concepts to convert the historic hotel into an assisted living facility. Zon Living Concepts, which owns an assisted living facility in Indian Harbour Beach, began raising funds for the project by selling bonds. As of November 2020, the company had been unable to raise the funds because of a saturated bond market.
Nearly as famous as the celebrities who have stayed in the hotel, Harder Hall’s ghost stories remain popular. One legend that has persisted over the years involves a previous owner who passed away in the hotel and still haunts the abandoned building. The fact that the story is false doesn’t deter would-be ghost hunters and vandals, however. A fence was erected around the property to keep them out.
A product of the Florida land boom of the 1920s, Harder Hall was going to cater to the wealthy and become the “Coral Gables of Central Florida.” Today, it sits empty on the shore of Little Lake Jackson, awaiting the day that someone is able to restore it to the glory it once had, even if it was for only a short while.