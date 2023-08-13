There will be a new member on the School Board of Highlands County in November 2024 and technically there could be two new School Board members, but unlikely.
School Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop (District 3) will not be seeking re-election and there are already two candidates who have pre-filed for the District 3 seat on the School Board: Javita McKinney and Mason Whidden.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton will be seeking her eighth term on the School Board. With the terms being four years, an eighth term would bring her total to 32 years on the School Board. Howerton said, except in her first bid for a seat, when the incumbent didn’t seek re-election, she has never had an opponent.
McKinney’s campaign website includes her background and platform.
McKinney, who was born in Georgia, has worked with families and children as a missionary and as a teacher and innovator with her parent education facilitator business. She teaches parents how to help their children in all aspects, emotional, educational, spiritual.
McKinney stated that she is running for Highlands County School Board in District 3 because she sees issues in education that aren’t the best for parents, teachers and most importantly, the children. She knows that she can be a good and moral communicator, ready to listen to all voices and bring about positive changes.
As a teacher and innovator, Mckinney said she has seen the lack of respect in the public school system and knows that this must improve. She is ready to champion a partnership between parents, teachers, administrators, and support staff. Her goal is to ensure that every voice is heard, respected, and considered as everyone works together to shape the children’s education.
Whidden stated the following in announcing his bid for seat on the School Board: “After much deliberation and prayer, I am excited to announce that I am running for Highlands County School Board District 3 in August of 2024.”
Much of his life has been in service to the nation, community, and his family. Through his years of experience, he understand how important high-quality schools are to the growing community.
As a teacher in Highlands County, he served for 40 years and was a five-time school Teacher of the Year award winner. In 2017, he was named District Teacher of the Year. He was a finalist for the Champion for Children Award in 2019. Additionally, he served as a member of the Army National Guard for nine years; receiving the Florida Soldier of the Year Award in 1989, Whidden noted.
“I am a fifth-generation Floridian who has deep roots in our community,” Whidden said. “I have been married for 42 years to Sandi Whidden, also an educator who served for 15 years as principal of Sebring Middle School. With my experience in leadership and education, I will do my best to serve in this important office with integrity and responsibility.”
Howerton said she is planning this month to file to seek re-election to the School Board for another term for District 2.
After winning her first term in office, Howerton noted from then on she has been blessed each term without having any opposition.
“I ran my original campaign in 1996 on communication to all stakeholders whether it be parents, support staff, teachers, administration along with the community,” she said. “I have tried my best to continue that in having the privilege to serve.
Howerton noted there have been some major changes, during her current term, with administration along with two new school board members, a new school board attorney and a new assistant superintendent of business operations.
“I have been encouraged to run another term by constituents to represent their interests,” she said. “Our most precious resource is our students which will be our future citizens and leaders. Along with giving our teachers the necessary tools and support they need because they are in the classroom with our students.”
The goal should always be: “Is it best for our students and schools,” Howerton said.
Jan Shoop said when she ran in 2020 she said it would be her last term for a total of 12 years on the Board. She has grandchildren in Georgia and wants to spend time with them and help her family there when they need help.
The candidate qualifying period will start at noon, June 10, 2024, and will end at noon, June 14, 2024.
The Primary Election is Aug. 20, 2024. The General Election is Nov. 5, 2024.