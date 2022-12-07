LAKE PLACID — It will be a nostalgic day in Lake Placid on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Not only will the U.S. Sugar Express “Santa Train” 1920 steam locomotive be coming into town, but at the Historical Society Depot, the Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show will have two special feature cars from the same era.

The Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show’s “Feature Cars” will be Placid Lake residents Dick and Marilyn Roddie’s two 1931 V-12 Cadillacs. The Roddies have resided in Lake Placid for more than 20 years and still have a working farm in Ohio.

