AVON PARK — Vet Jam 2020 was in a bit of a jam in securing a large professional stage/sound system for its four-day event in March, but the City of Avon Park is kicking in its support for the event.
Battle of the Bands, Inc./Vet Jam President Anna Marie Feeney informed the City Council at its Monday meeting that almost a year ago she received verbal promises from two corporations of $5,000 each for the procurement of the stage for Vet Jam 2020. One of them has since declined.
That left a month before the event and $5,000 short for the stage, which had already been reduced in price by the owner/operator, she said.
Feeney said she got more sponsors for the stage, but still needed $3,270 for the professional stage, sound system and lights, the same one they use at the races, which will be used in Avon Park at Donaldson Park.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray asked if it could be scaled down a bit?
"When you have 12 bands and you promise them they are going to be on a stage you can't go a month before the event and just say 'no' we are not doing it," Feeney said. The stage owner has scaled it down to make it more economical and cut almost $4,000 from the price.
"It's a four-day event and the stage itself is almost worth a million dollars and we are getting it for $13,000, which is amazing," she said.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock asked Feeney how much money she anticipated would go to the veterans?
Feeney responded, "100% of the monies we raise at this event."
Spurlock repeated his question.
Feeney replied, "Maybe $3,000 or $4,000 clear."
Spurlock said, "Wouldn't we be better off to just hand that money to the veterans and then you don't go through all this labor. The end product is going to be the same thing."
Feeney countered that this is a community event that will improve the foot traffic and do things for Avon Park. That is why she is asking for the city's partnership.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland made a motion, which was seconded by Councilman Jim Barnard, to pay the $3,270 for the stage. The motion passed by a 3-2 vote with Gray and Spurlock voting "no."
Vet Jam 2020 will be held March 5-8 in Donaldson Park.