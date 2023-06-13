Juneteenth Explainer

Dancer Prescylia Mae, of Houston, performs during a dedication ceremony for the massive mural “Absolute Equality” in downtown Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 2021.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/THE GALVESTON COUNTY DAILY NEWS via AP, FILE

Americans will soon celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

Recommended for you