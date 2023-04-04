Award Group.jpg

Ridge Area Arc is a private, not for profit 501©3 organization, which was founded in 1957 by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward. Ridge Area Arc provides an array of services and support for nearly 200 families and individuals across Highlands and its surrounding counties.

 COURTESY/RIDGE AREA ARC, FILE

AVON PARK — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Legislators took the time to listen and understand the direct care worker crisis in the 2022 Legislative session. This was a vital first step in ensuring that Ridge Area Arc can continue to provide programs that promote choice and independence for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The governor has been supportive of our industry and – more importantly – the people we serve. For that, we are grateful. However, community-based programs like ours that support the neediest Floridians have faced significant financial challenges in recent years.

