Jesus warned it would not be easy to follow Him. In fact, He makes it very clear in Matthew 10:22, “You will be hated by everyone because of me, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”
In today’s society we see tolerance preached until something strikes them as intolerable. Then the gloves and collars come off and the characters of biblical stories come to the surface. Long before Jesus walked the earth it was unpopular to follow God’s plan. Open nearly any book in the Bible and you will find a person God is using also being persecuted by the masses. Let’s take a brief look at a few.
The very mother of Jesus was afraid of being stoned to death after being supernaturally impregnated by the Holy Spirit. The very people she grew up around, the ones who probably laughed and played with her in the town streets, most likely would have looked at her in disgust and spoke vileness behind her back. Through divine revelation, Joseph was shown God’s truth and took Mary to be his wife.
Elijah was a special prophet of God’s. The job description did not include being popular. He was hunted by Jezebel after calling down fire from Heaven, killing her false prophets of Baal. He ran and hid in a cave until God came to him and reignited his faith.
Noah had to listen to how crazy he was for nearly 100 years. Up to the point of the flood, the earth had never felt a rain drop. The water came from below to nourish the land.
Joseph was hated by his brothers, sold into slavery and eventually spent a great amount of time in prison for things he never did. Yet God had a plan that would catapult Joseph to such a high position that would benefit thousands, including those who treated him the worst.
Daniel was persecuted for his faith. He was conspired against for praying to God and tossed in a lion’s den. Yet once again God showed up and promoted Daniel in His mighty favor.
All the apostles that followed Jesus learned quickly just how unpopular it would be to follow Him. Every one of them suffered to some degree and with the exception of John, died a martyr’s death.
The Apostle Paul, after a life-changing conversion, spent his life preaching everywhere he went. He too would be shipwrecked, beaten and placed in prison before being crucified.
Have you been persecuted for your faith? Suffered insult after insult from those who believe you should keep your beliefs to yourself? Be reminded of Matthew 5:10-12, which reads “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”
Most will hate you because you represent the light that illuminates their sin nature. The spirit in you disturbs the demon in them. Remain strong in your faith and continue doing what is right.
James Fansler is a Lake Placid resident.