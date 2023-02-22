James Fansler civilian

Jesus warned it would not be easy to follow Him. In fact, He makes it very clear in Matthew 10:22, “You will be hated by everyone because of me, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

In today’s society we see tolerance preached until something strikes them as intolerable. Then the gloves and collars come off and the characters of biblical stories come to the surface. Long before Jesus walked the earth it was unpopular to follow God’s plan. Open nearly any book in the Bible and you will find a person God is using also being persecuted by the masses. Let’s take a brief look at a few.

